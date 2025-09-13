A hot and sunny weekend

Happy Saturday and happy Kentucky game day! It will be a hot game day, with highs reaching the upper 80s under bountiful sunshine. Game time will be a bit cooler, but tailgaters should be prepared to bring plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Overnight, we may see an isolated shower or two as temperatures fall to the lower 60s. Sunday will be very similar as highs will reach the upper 80s under a mostly clear sky. Our string of hot days will continue through the workweek, as rain chances will be kept to a minimum.