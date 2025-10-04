A hot first weekend for Keeneland's fall meet

Happy Saturday! It is going to be another hot and sunny weekend as our dry summer-like pattern continues through the rest of the weekend. It will be a gorgeous but hot afternoon at Keeneland, with highs reaching the mid-80s under a mostly clear sky. This evening, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s before rising to the 80s again on Sunday. The start of the workweek will be slightly cooler before a cold front arrives midweek, which will lower our temperatures back to seasonal highs. Scattered showers and storms will also arrive with the cold front by Tuesday. By the end of the week, our temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 70s.