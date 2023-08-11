A Hot, Muggy and Active Weekend Ahead

The weekend starts off tranquil but won't stay that way. In addition, it's going to be hot and humid! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat peaks with highs around 90° Saturday and Sunday. With humid air entrenched across the Commonwealth, it'll be a full-bore steamy summer weekend punctuated by rounds of showers and strong storms. The first blows through Saturday morning with another round late Sunday. Our best chance for strong to severe storms fires up Monday as a cold front sweeps east.

