A Hot, Muggy and Slightly Unsettled Late August Weekend

We're maintaining the hot and steamy summer status quo heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90° Friday with the heat index well into the 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated t-showers will fire in the heat of the afternoon and diminish after sunset, plan accordingly. Saturday will be more of the same with a lower chance for isolated showers and storms. All attention turns to the deep south later in the weekend. Tropical Storm Ida, near Cuba, will track northwest into the Gulf and could undergo rapid intensification. A landfalling hurricane along the Gulf Coast is looking likely late Sunday into Monday. Tropical moisture will pool to our south and with a cold front approaching from the northwest our shower and storm chance will rise significantly next week. Much of this depends on the exact track of Ida, which is still in question.