A hot start to July

The heat is on as we finish June and begin July. Highs will stay in the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits through the end of the workweek. Rain chances will be low until Friday, when we may see scattered showers and storms. Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Independence Day will be hot, with highs near 90, and a few thunderstorms are expected in the area.