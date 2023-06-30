A Hot, Steamy and Stormy Weekend Ahead

Stay weather aware this weekend! Our unsettled pattern persists with rounds of showers and strong to severe storms heading our way on and off through Sunday. The early morning wakeup call many of us received dies down and much of your Friday will end up partly sunny, hot, humid, hazy and relatively quiet. The next round of showers and storms will fire up and dive southeast Friday night into Saturday morning. Damaging wind, hail & torrential rain will be the primary threat. Low pressure riding the stalled front will sling another round of strong to severe storms our way Saturday evening with a similar threat. We're under a slight risk for severe storms for the next three days. On top of the active weather it's also going to be hot, humid and hazy with lingering wildfire smoke and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will push and possibly exceed triple digits Friday and Saturday.

