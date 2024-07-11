A Hot Weekend Ahead

High pressure takes over heading into the weekend and we're in for another run of hot and muggy summer days. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated pm showers and t-showers Friday. Highs will top out close to normal, in the upper 80s. Sunshine dominates and highs will climb closer to 90° Friday and level off in the low to mid 90s the rest of the weekend into early next week. Our next chance for showers and storms won't be until the middle of next week so the drought will continue to deepen.