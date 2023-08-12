A Humid Weekend With Storm Chances

It'll end up being a very warm and humid weekend. A dying line of storms early in the day will leave some boundaries behind. As we hit the heat later this afternoon it could lead to more storm potential later today and this evening which may be strong. The storms will be scattered, so a lot of folks may end up dry, but still have plan B ready just in case.

There will be a few storms in the area tomorrow as it stays muggy and Stay Weather Aware Sunday night/Monday with greatest potential for strong and severe storms.

