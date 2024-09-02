A Late Summer Warmup Coming

After the glorious Labor Day weather and the unofficial end of 'summer', summer warmth is coming back this week, but at least the humidity shouldn't be too bad.

Well see a cool morning Tuesday with many of us in the low and mid 50s, but a few of the cold pockets may sneak into the upper 40s. After the cool start, highs head back to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warming back into the mid and upper 80s later this week. But, that summer warmth will end by this weekend as a pretty good shot of fall is coming this weekend. Rain chances will also increase late Friday and into Saturday.