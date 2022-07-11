A Little Bit Of Rain And A Whole Lot Of Dry

We finally got some rain to fall over the last week and aside from the strong storms the rain was very much needed. We do have a weak cold front heading into the area tomorrow and it does bring the rain chances with it. Unfortunately, tomorrow's rain chances are not big, and most of us likely won't get a drop, but it's also the only rain chances we'll have until late next weekend. The recent rains have slowed the drought, but it won't take long for things to get crunchy again with the heat coming.

LEX 18

According to our FutureTrack, a lot of us will accumulate little if any rain. There may be some spots, especially south and east, that could pick up an isolated half inch with a heavier downpour, but that's an exception and not the rule.

