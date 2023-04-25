A Little Less Cool through Midweek

Low pressure passes to our north and south the next two days with the Commonwealth splitting the middle. Far northern counties could see a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday that chance shifts south toward the Tennessee border. That means most of us are in for a quiet setup with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will edge into the 60s, warmer than we've been but still below normal. Watch for patchy frost again Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s but it's a fairly limited threat. Unsettled weather fires back up with showers and isolated t-showers late Thursday into Friday and continuing on and off through the weekend.

