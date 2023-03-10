A Little Luck For Saturday's St. Patrick's Festival

Saturday is the St. Patrick's Festival in Lexington marking the opening of 'Let's get out of the house and enjoy season'! It'll be a cool day with highs in the 40s, but a whole lot warmer than last year. It also looks dry with some sunshine, especially through the middle of the day. We also hope to see you Saturday afternoon for the St. Patrick's Parade downtown starting at 1:00. Clouds will start to increase during the afternoon. There is a rain chance, but that increases dramatically tomorrow evening and night.

Our highs will be getting colder through the middle of next week as we take on more of a late winter chill. Tuesday may even struggle to get out of the 30s. There is another nice, albeit brief, warm up by late in the week.