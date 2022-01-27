A Little Snow And A Lot Cold

The big story is the huge winter storm for the East Coast. One of the ingredients feeding that is the Arctic cold front passing us tonight and Friday. As it goes by, some very light snow is likely. Most of us will be less than an inch, but a few higher spots could see a bit more. There may be a few slick spots developing late tonight and tomorrow, but the bigger story for us will be the next round of bitterly cold temperatures with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits by Saturday.