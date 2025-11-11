A Little Snow Brings A Lot Of Problems

We've often said that sometimes in weather it's the smallest things that can cause the biggest problems. Into the early evening Lexington officially measured 3/10 of an inch of snow, which isn't much and is way ahead of schedule.

Max Track

We normally don't see snow that accumulates, 1/10 of an inch or more, until the first week of December. It was tied for the 20th earliest accumulating snow. It's also our earliest measurable snow in over 30 years.

There were folks who did see more. It was dependent on where the strongest snow squalls went through.

LEX 18

During the day, there was still enough energy from the Sun, even with cloud cover, that the pavement temperatures stayed above freezing. Most surface roads stayed wet as the ground temperatures are also above freezing. However, as the Sun set, primarily bridges iced up and led to dozens of accidents. You see the bridges ice before road signs. The reason this happens is subfreezing air can pass under the bridges so they're getting chilled from the bottom and top, which led to the black ice and traffic accidents.