A Lot of February Warmth

We can sing the old Sesame Street song, "One of these things not like the others..." when we look at the temperatures over the next week. Our amazing string of warm 'winter' days will be continuing, as it has since just after Christmas.

We enjoyed a breezy day today in the 60s, we're looking at most of the next week staying very warm in the 50s and 60s. Saturday is the only exception with a high more like February should be, and that may even be accompanied by some snow showers.

We'll dodge a few showers during the day Wednesday, with our best rain chances coming Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and that may even include a few thundershowers.

Enjoy the pre-spring warmth, because you know the pendulum will eventually swing back the other way.