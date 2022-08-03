A Lot Of Rainy Days And The Threat For Heavy Rain

We saw a couple of isolated storms this afternoon. Unfortunately, they're going to be much more widespread starting tomorrow and lasting through most of next week. The potential for heavy rain exists each day with these slow moving storms as we remain in a tropical and moisture laden air mass. Locally heavy downpours from the storms as well as intense lightning will be the primary features that we'll have to contend with through the weekend and beyond.

As we go through Thursday, we have a slight risk of flooding rainfall. At this point the greatest threat is just northwest of the flood zone. However, southeast Kentucky is forecast under the marginal risk of excessive rain, so the threat exists.

The threat continues into Friday as well as at least a marginal risk of flooding rainfall exists. The potential for an inch or 2 of rain in a short period of time continues not only through Friday, but likely through the weekend and beyond. Please Stay Weather Aware through the coming days.

