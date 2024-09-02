A Lovely Labor Day

High pressure takes over through midweek and we're in for some spectacular early September weather. Labor Day will be about as good as it gets- sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80°. Fire up that grill! We'll stay sunny mostly sunny and comfortable with highs gradually warming into the low to mid 80s (near normal) until a cold front fires up showers Thursday night into Friday.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.