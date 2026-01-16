A Messy Start to the Weekend

Friday morning will be cold with a few snow showers and flurries around. A surge of milder air will send highs into the 40s later in the day and after a midday dry stretch, we'll see rain developing this evening that will change over to a rain/snow mix and eventually straight snow overnight. Snow showers will persist Saturday, with light accumulation and slick road conditions along and east of I-75. We'll dry out later in the weekend and see the cold clamp down again with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits through MLK Day.