A Midweek Break

Wednesday will see your StormTracker forecast taking a brief break. We'll end up mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with below average highs in the 60s. Low pressure will make a run up the Ohio River valley later this week bringing more unsettled weather that will impact your Derby weekend. Expect increasing clouds with a few late day showers and storm along a warm front Thursday. Highs will surge back into the mid 70s. Gusty showers and strong storms are likely Friday as a cold front slides east. Derby day Saturday will bring lingering showers wrapping around the departing low with the best coverage in the morning and gradually winding down through the day. Highs will fall from the 70s Friday back to the 60s Saturday.