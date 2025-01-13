A Midweek Cold Snap Inbound

Last week was bookended by winter storms, this week starts with a couple of cold fronts with a few snow showers and ends with a substantial thaw. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s in the Bluegrass and upper 30s southeast. With a dry front passing through the temperature will drop a few degrees through the afternoon. Another front tracks through Tuesday and with colder air in place (and more following it) watch for a few afternoon snow showers. Highs will crash to the low to mid 20s midweek as more Arctic air invades. Lows will be flat out frigid, in the teens and single digits with some close to zero Wednesday morning. A pattern shift will push a warmup later this week with highs in the 40s and rain showers likely early in the weekend.