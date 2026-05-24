A mild and rainy Sunday

Happy Sunday! Keep those umbrellas handy because we are tracking another day with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid-70s by the afternoon as we dodge showers and storms. The showers and storms have been very beneficial as we have put a good dent into our rainfall deficit. Our southern cities have benefited over the last few days with counties picking up more than three inches of rain. Memorial Day will be very similar to Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and scattered showers and storms. There will be a bit of dry time in the afternoon for a quick grilling session. Our rain chances continue through the workweek as highs stay seasonal.