A mild and warm Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day! It will be a mild, comfortable start to the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky. Our rain chances start to increase after dinner as a low-pressure system approaches the Commonwealth. By the overnight hours, we will see scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday will be a wet and dreary day, with rain continuing into the evening. Our string of above-average days will continue through the workweek, with highs starting in the mid-50s and reaching the 60s by midweek. Rain chances will stay low until the end of the workweek.
