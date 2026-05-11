A mild start to the week

Happy Monday! We are trending mild through the rest of the workweek, with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Tonight will be cooler with temperatures falling to the upper 40s. Some of us may see patchy fog in the morning, with temperatures reaching the 70s by the afternoon. Our next front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures. By the weekend, we warm up to the upper 70s, then to the 80s by Saturday. Long-term forecasts have hinted at hotter days into next week, so it may be time to get used to the 80s.