A milder start to the workweek with a chance for snow on Tuesday

Our string of bitterly cold days has come to a close, with highs reaching the upper 30s on Tuesday afternoon. A rain/snow mix is likely in the afternoon and evening, which could slow the evening commute. A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the Lexington area, with higher amounts possible northbound on I-75. Because of this, much of the I-64 corridor and most counties north of Fayette are under a winter weather advisory. Make sure to leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead of you during the evening commute. Once the system leaves the Commonwealth, temperatures will fall to the mid- to upper-20s through the start of the weekend.