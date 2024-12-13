A Milder and Eventually Wetter Weekend Ahead

We'll start off the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and near normal highs in the upper mid to upper 40s in the Bluegrass and low 50s southeast. Saturday will top out in the 50s with the first of what will be multiple rounds of widespread, soaking rain developing later in the evening and continuing overnight into Sunday. Monday looks warm, highs will surge to around 60° with another round of showers with isolated t-showers as well, mainly Monday evening into Tuesday. Overall rainfall from both rounds should max out around 1" to 2" with isolated 3" totals possible.