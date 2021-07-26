A Mini Heat Wave

Most of this summer has been pretty cool. On Monday we had our first back to back 90 degree days since the June. It looks like this could be summer's first prolonged heat wave with several more 90 degree days on tap this week, but the end is already in sight by the weekend. For tonight, the storms that have been around the south will go away leaving us with a clearing sky and nice summer night with lows in the mid 60s. On Tuesday, it'll be partly to mostly sunny, hot, but the humidity won't be horrible with highs in the low 90s.