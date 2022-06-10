A Mostly Great Weekend

After the rain of today, most, if not all, of your weekend will be pretty terrific. There's a very isolated shower chance tomorrow. We have it at what we call 'the silent 20% chance. It means most of us will enjoy a great day, but a few folks will have to deal with a stray shower and even though it's a bit of a nuisance, it's not a surprise. Beyond that, most of us will enjoy a nice day with comfortable humidity.

The Muggies wander back in on Sunday as a summer feel really takes over. Our highs head into the middle and upper 80s and the dew point numbers, how much moisture is in the air, creeps back up to around 70. You'll be sweating a lot more Sunday and into next week.