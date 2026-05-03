A mostly sunny and cool Sunday

Happy Sunday! Our cooler weather will continue to linger, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-60s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry today before showers and storms roll through the Commonwealth Sunday night and into Monday. Once we start the workweek, temperatures will rise to the lower 70s with more showers and storms. This pattern continues through the end of the workweek. Some of us may see more than an inch of rain before the end of the workweek.