A mostly sunny and seasonal Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a very seasonable, mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight will be in the lower 30s, marking our last cold evening before our warm-up arrives. As we head into the workweek, temperatures will reach the mid-50s before rising to the 60s by midweek. However, rain chances will increase by the end of the week as unsettled weather returns to the Commonwealth. By next weekend, we will be back in the 40s.