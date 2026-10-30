A Mostly Sunny and Very Warm Start to the Weekend

We have a jam-packed weekend ahead and overall; the weather will cooperate. Expect another very warm afternoon Friday with mostly sunny skies and well above normal highs in the mid 70s. We'll see increasing clouds Saturday with isolated pm showers possible. With that extra cloud cover, highs will trend slightly cooler, in the low 70s. The good news for Halloween trick or treaters, we should stay dry Saturday evening. Watch for scattered showers to wrap up the weekend accompanied by cooler highs in the 60s.