A Mostly Sunny but Frigid MLK Day

MLK day is typically one of our coldest days of the year, and this year is no different! Even with partly to mostly sunny skies, Monday's highs will stay in the mid 20s in the Bluegrass to around freezing down south. A cold weather advisory is in effect overnight from the Bluegrass, north and east. With clear skies and frigid air in place, the wind chill will drop to near (and below) zero with actual lows in the single digits. This is pipe bursting cold, make sure to leave faucets on a slow drip if you have plumbing susceptible to freezing, especially on the exterior walls of your house. We'll stay sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday and bump into the low 40s Wednesday with light rain to snow showers developing. A more significant winter storm may be in the works this weekend.