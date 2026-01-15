A Much Colder Thursday

January is back to doing January things Thursday with a much colder day thanks to the Arctic air that followed our midweek round of rain to snow showers. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s and a wind chill in the teens. Another front approaches Friday; we'll briefly "warm up" ahead of it with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and rain to snow showers later in the day. Snow showers persist Saturday; minor to light accumulation will be possible from heavier bursts of snow. Highs fall from around 30° Saturday to the mid 20s Sunday as another blast of frigid, Arctic air invades.