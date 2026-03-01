A much cooler and seasonal Sunday

Happy Sunday! Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the 60s on Saturday, because today will be much cooler. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s under a partly sunny sky. By the evening, another system will approach the Commonwealth, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for a wintry mix Monday morning. This system will be dynamic, starting out as a mix for the Lexington area, with snowflakes mixed in with sleet during the early commute hours. Further south, there will be more rain than snow. By the late morning, temperatures will warm up enough to see a transition to more rain before clearing out by the afternoon. Accumulations will be minor due to warm road temperatures, but some may see less than an inch of snow. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. By midweek, we will warm into the 60s, with daily rain chances throughout the rest of the workweek as temperatures stay well above average through next weekend.