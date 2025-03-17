A Much Cooler St. Patrick's Day

Your Stormtracker forecast calms down and cools down for Saint Patrick's Day with partly to mostly sunny skies and below normal highs in the low 50s. The cool down is short-lived, a southwest wind will crank warmth back into the Commonwealth with highs surging to the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Watch for a midweek cold front that will spark a round of showers and t-showers Wednesday night and tank highs way down in the mid to upper 40s Thursday, a very chilly day for the vernal equinox! There isn't much of a severe storm threat, but it will be windy and we could see a brief wintry mix Thursday morning.