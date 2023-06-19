A Much Needed Rainy Week

Well this is something completely different, a rainy forecast not only for a day, but for the next week. Over the last few weeks, we've slipped into a moderate drought scenario around central and southern Kentucky. This week, with high rain chances pretty much every day, especially in the afternoons, we may start to reverse that process.

As a slow moving upper level low spins around the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, periodic rounds of showers and storms are likely. Locally heavy rain will be possible from any of the showers, so some ponding on the roads may be possible. The storms themselves are likely not going to be severe, but still may produce gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Rainfall will be a general 1 to 2 inches, but some folks can see significantly more than that if they get under the heaviest downpours this week.

The rain chances will remain high until around Friday, so your yards and gardens should be pretty happy after all of this. It may not end the drought, but it helps! It also stays cool with highs in the 70s most of this week.

