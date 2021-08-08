A Muggy And Stormy Week

After a good old fashioned summer Sunday, there will be plenty of mugginess around as we begin another week. Tonight will be warm under a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s. The sticky and tropical air mass will lead to numerous thunderstorms developing by Monday afternoon, some with some locally heavy rain, and highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 17:35:47-04
