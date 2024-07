We're looking at a weak cool front coming into Kentucky tomorrow, but in truth it's a cool front in name only as temperatures will be as warm, or even warmer after it goes by.

Ahead of it, The Muggies will still be holding on for another day and highs heading back to normal in the mid and upper 80s. We're going to see some scattered storms around too.

After the front goes by, Friday will see more sunshine, less humid and more comfortable air, as highs get back into the middle and upper 80s.