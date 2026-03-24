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A Near Normal Tuesday

Warmer Midweek, More Showers and Storms Thursday Night,Friday
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High pressure dominates Tuesday with near normal highs in the upper 50s and plenty of afternoon sunshine. As that high slides east a south/southwest wind kicks in midweek and we'll start a rapid warming trend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s Wednesday with partly sunny skies and spike around 80° Thursday. Our next round of active weather develops Thursday night into Friday with showers and strong to storms possible and a weekend cool down to follow.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18