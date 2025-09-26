Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Nice Fall Weekend Ahead

Near Normal Highs Friday
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted

Our first fall weekend is looking good! After morning fog dissapates, expect a partly sunny afternoon with near normal highs in the upper 70s. We'll end up mostly sunny with highs around 80° Saturday and Sunday. Next week is trending quiet to start but active weather could fire up depending on the track of an east coast tropical system. Highs will stay around the low 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18