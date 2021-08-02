A Nice Start to the Week

That beautiful weather we enjoyed late in the weekend keeps on going Monday. We're caught between a stalled front across the deep south and a ridge of high pressure northwest, and that's not a bad place to be. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine thanks to those western wildfires with low humidity through midweek and below average highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The one thing we could really use- a widespread, soaking rain, isn't heading our way. We will see a chance for a few showers and storms Thursday into Friday.