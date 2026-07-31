A Nice Start to the Weekend that Doesn't Last

We're starting off the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies, humidity still mostly in check, and warmer highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy it while you can, we have active weather inbound the rest of the weekend. Showers and storms fire up Saturday with the potential for a morning and evening round. Depending on how much we clear out and see afternoon sunshine, there's a chance for strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Saturday evening. Low pressure spinning east will keep showers going Sunday with a few storms hanging on. Watch for locally heavy rain with a general 1" to 2" rainfall expected but locally higher amounts possible. Cloud cover and precipitation will keep the temperature suppressed with highs around 80° Saturday and in the upper 70s Sunday.