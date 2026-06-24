A Nice Summer Day Wednesday

It's nice and quiet as we reach the middle of the week, but it won't stay that way for long. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s Wednesday. Thursday will end up partly sunny and in the mid 80s with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Active weather fires up just as we get the weekend started. Watch for scattered showers and storms Friday that will linger overnight into Saturday. Strong storms and heavy rain will be possible. After the active weather diminishes late in the weekend, we're cranking up the heat and humidity next week with highs soaring to the upper 80s, low 90s and the heat index pushing triple digits. Good pool weather but not great for folks working outside.