Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Nice Summer Weekend Ahead

Rain Winds Down and Humidity Backs Off
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:22 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 03:22:30-04

A cold front slides southeast and a ridge of high pressure via Canada takes over just in time for the weekend. We'll dry out with precipitation ending down south Friday morning and partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend. Watch for a few showers grazing our far southern counties Friday night. A north/northwest wind will tamp down the humidity and we're in for a spectacular run of days with sunshine Saturday and Sunday and highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm and comfortable summer weather, ideal for porch sitting or lawn mowing!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth