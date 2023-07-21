A Nice Summer Weekend Ahead

A cold front slides southeast and a ridge of high pressure via Canada takes over just in time for the weekend. We'll dry out with precipitation ending down south Friday morning and partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend. Watch for a few showers grazing our far southern counties Friday night. A north/northwest wind will tamp down the humidity and we're in for a spectacular run of days with sunshine Saturday and Sunday and highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm and comfortable summer weather, ideal for porch sitting or lawn mowing!