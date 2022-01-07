A Night In The Tundra

We'll see one more night in this Arctic air mass and with all the fresh snow on the ground it'll be a bitterly cold night with most lows into the single digits and a few folks near 0! We'll enjoy a big jump tomorrow afternoon with increasing clouds and breezy with a high in the low and mid 40s. Rain is on the way to finish the weekend and we'll keep an eye on any flood potential with the rapid snow melt.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:34:24-05
We'll see one more night in this Arctic air mass and with all the fresh snow on the ground it'll be a bitterly cold night with most lows into the single digits and a few folks near 0! We'll enjoy a big jump tomorrow afternoon with increasing clouds and breezy with a high in the low and mid 40s. Rain is on the way to finish the weekend and we'll keep an eye on any flood potential with the rapid snow melt.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.