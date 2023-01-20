Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Normal January Saturday

Big Tempeature Drop Leads To A 'Normal' Day
120 saturday.jfif
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 17:32:43-05

In case you haven't noticed, it's a whole lot colder than yesterday, by 20 to 30 degrees, not counting wind chill. It's a kind of rude reminder what winter is supposed to feel like in Kentucky.

120change.jfif

Tomorrow actually turns into a nice normal January day with sunshine, less wind and highs in the mid 40s. Our normal is in the low 40s, so that's right where we should be on a mid winter day.

120 saturday.jfif

Sunday has another Kentucky weather staple, temperatures in the upper 30s and rain. It's possible there could be a brief wintry mix Sunday morning, especially north of I-64, but for most of us, it's just that cold Kentucky rain.

120sunday.jfif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community