A Normal January Saturday

In case you haven't noticed, it's a whole lot colder than yesterday, by 20 to 30 degrees, not counting wind chill. It's a kind of rude reminder what winter is supposed to feel like in Kentucky.

Tomorrow actually turns into a nice normal January day with sunshine, less wind and highs in the mid 40s. Our normal is in the low 40s, so that's right where we should be on a mid winter day.

Sunday has another Kentucky weather staple, temperatures in the upper 30s and rain. It's possible there could be a brief wintry mix Sunday morning, especially north of I-64, but for most of us, it's just that cold Kentucky rain.