A Not So Spectacular Weekend Forecast

Get ready for a weekend of falling temperatures and bookended by rain chances. We're running the eastern edge of a significant western storm that's hung up across the midsection of the country with winter weather in the mountains and severe weather farther south. For the Commonwealth? Mainly Friday morning showers that will taper off through the day. Another round of showers overnight into Saturday morning. Then another wave late Sunday that will peak early next week. Those balmy highs in the 60s and 70s are going away, we'll fall from the 50s into the 40s through the weekend. Don't forget- Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning.