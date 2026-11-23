The cold front that brought our late weekend showers is long gone Monday and after morning showers fade southeast, the clouds will slowly break, and we should see some afternoon sun. Expect much cooler highs in the low 50s. Cooler air continues to filter in and lows will drop to the upper 20s with mostly clear skies overnight. We'll end up partly sunny and chilly Tuesday; highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Thanksgiving is trending cool and wet this year with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and more showers likely.