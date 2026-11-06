A November Chill Settles in this Weekend

After record warmth and record rainfall this week, we'll settle into a quiet, dry and very November feeling weekend as we continue to cool down. Expect increasing clouds Friday with isolated showers possible. Highs will top out in the upper 50s in the Bluegrass and low to mid 60s southeast. Clouds break overnight and allow lows to drop to the mid 30s with patchy frost possible Saturday morning. Saturday night will trend even colder with clear skies and lows around freezing. A frost advisory is in effect Friday night and a freeze warning will likely follow for Saturday night.