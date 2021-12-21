A One Day Cold Snap

Winter officially began this morning, with scarcely little of it to be found anywhere close. We'll have a weak cold front pass tonight that for 24 hours makes it feel like December with lows tonight in the 20s and highs tomorrow in the 30s and that will be with sunshine tomorrow. We'll see 50s and 60s as we head toward Christmas.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 16:22:20-05
