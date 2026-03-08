A partly sunny and cooler Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a cooler Sunday as we feel the effects of yesterday's cold front. Highs will reach the lower 60s, with a chance of a few isolated showers in the morning through early afternoon. By evening, cloud cover and temperatures will decrease, and we will wake up to the 40s on Monday morning. The first half of the workweek will be warm with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a strong cold front bringing storms on Wednesday. A few of those storms could be on the strong side, so make sure you are weather aware on Wednesday. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will fall back to the upper 40s and 50s.